Watch | How does this elephant camp in Tamil Nadu tame wild tuskers?

A video on the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu

Kozhikamuthi is a Malasar tribal settlement in the core area of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu. The settlement is known for the occupation its men have been taking up for generations. This includes capturing, taming and handling wild elephants for the Forest Department.

Kozhikamuthi is the second elephant camp of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, after the one at Theppakkadu in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. The camp has 26 elephants.

A wild elephant which is a habitual crop raider or has a history of killing people is captured and taken to the camp when conditioning efforts and translocation fail. Experienced kumkis are used for the capturing operation and the elephant is lodged in a kraal.

A mahout and a cavadi, or assistant, are assigned to teach the animal basic commands. After the training, which usually takes three months, the animal is released.

