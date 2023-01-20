Watch | Here’s why Pollachi is a hub for hot air ballooning

Here’s why Pollachi is a hub for hot air ballooning

January 20, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

This picturesque location in Pollachi witnessed the eighth edition of the three-day Tamil Nadu International Balloon Festival.

The carnival showcased hot-air balloons from across the globe.

As many as 12 hot air balloons from Brazil, Thailand, Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, France, Vietnam, Spain, the U.S. and the U.K. participated in the festival.

The balloons were parked at Right Kongu City, Achipatti on Pollachi Main Road.

It’s also more than just a balloon festival, with a kids carnival and music festival included

The open spaces in Pollachi, a 45-minute from Coimbatore, makes it a favourable location

What’s a hot-air balloon ride like?

The wicker basket, that is attached to the hot-air balloon, is powered by a blast of flame from its propane burner

These colourful travel balloons at festivals can accommodate a maximum of two passengers on board.

The passenger safari rides can take up to eight passengers.

A hot-air balloon is similar to an aircraft .

It is made by companies that manufacture aircrafts, with the permission of the civil aviation authority.

Airport and ATC clearances are mandatory.

And the location has to be 40 kilometres away from the airport.

Similar to an aircraft, there is a tail number to every balloon, and the pilots are basically aircraft pilots.

Pilots say that flying needs the right weather conditions, backed by a professional on-ground team.

The fest also plans to educate the public on how a hot air balloon works as an entertainment option with limitations.

Reporting: K. Jeshi

Voiceover: Kanishkaa Balachandiran

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Videos: M. Periasamy