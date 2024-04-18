GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Watch | Being Indian, being Tamil | A.R. Venkatachalapathy interview

A discussion on the role of some key figures who shaped Dravidian politics

April 18, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Varghese K George
Varghese K. George

A.R. Venkatachalapathy is a historian and author who has done decades of research on Tamil Nadu politics, in particular the Dravidian movement.

We discuss the social and political context of the emergence of social justice politics in Tamil Nadu and its relationship with Indian nationalism. We also discuss the role of some key figures who shaped Dravidian politics such as Annadurai, Periyar, MG Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi.

Interview: Varghese K. George

Video: Sushil Kumar Verma, Richard Kujur

Production: Richard Kujur

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Dravidian

