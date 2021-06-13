Was CM pressured to allow liquor shops, asks Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Sunday reiterated that the Tasmac liquor shops should not be opened during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown and said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s justification for reopening them is not acceptable.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Chief Minister is well aware that Tasmac shops would be a super spreader of Covid, as he himself has protested against opening of liquor outlets last year.

Mr. Ramadoss wondered if the Chief Minister was pressured by the distilleries to allow the liquor shops and urged him to clarify on this.

An advisory committee including all party MLAs has been formed, but they have met only once, he added.

Mr. Ramadoss questioned why the committee was not consulted on the lockdown relaxation measures, especially on opening of liquor shops. “What kind of transparency the DMK government is displaying,” he asked.

He said there are a lot of other ways to increase the state revenue and PMK is ready to offer suggestions if the state government wants.

Mr. Ramadoss also urged the state government to implement complete prohibition and mull other revenue generating options.

In a Twitter post, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Centre and state government to bring down the taxes on petrol and diesel by at least ₹10-20.

Citing that the petrol prices are nearing ₹ 100 per litre in some parts of the State, he said the DMK government has not fulfilled its poll promise of cutting petrol and diesel prices by ₹ 5 and ₹ 4 per litre respectively.