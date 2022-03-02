Wait patiently with confidence for the safe return of students from Ukraine, requests Annamalai

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 00:05 IST

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 00:05 IST

He said the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv was an ‘unfortunate’ incident

He said the death of an Indian student in Kharkiv was an ‘unfortunate’ incident

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai requested members of the public, students and parents to wait patiently with full confidence that the Indian government would safely bring back students stranded in Ukraine. In a statement, Mr. Annamalai said the death of a student, Naveen, in a blast in Kharkiv in Ukraine was unfortunate. He said the Indian government had deputed four ministers to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to oversee the return of students from the war zone. The government is taking all efforts to ensure the safe return of students from Tamil Nadu stuck in Ukraine, he said. “Hence, I request everyone to wait patiently and with full confidence for their safe return. The government is taking strong steps to ensure their return,” he said.



Our code of editorial values