Voters in new districts can enrol ahead of civic polls

Ward-wise list for panchayats to be out on August 31

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission has asked voters in nine newly bifurcated districts, where local body polls are to be conducted soon and whose names were not part of the electoral rolls released in March 2021 for the Assembly poll, to register themselves with the authorities to be able to vote in the local body polls.

Assembly poll roll

The voters’ list for the local body polls will be based on the one prepared for the Assembly election, and the ward-wise list for village panchayats will be released on August 31, the release said.

Voters in the new districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tirunelveli, whose names don’t figure in the Assembly poll voters’ list, can approach the officer concerned to get their names included, a press release said.