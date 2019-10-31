VIT makes it to THE world ranking

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked among the top 301-400 universities of the world in the recently released computer science subject ranking for 2020 by Times Higher Education (THE), United Kingdom.

In the engineering and technology subject area (general engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical and aerospace engineering, civil engineering, chemical engineering), VIT has been ranked ‘among the top 501-600 universities in the world.’

The weightings for subject rankings (in computer science and engineering and technology) are teaching (learning environment) - 30%, research (volume, income and reputation) - 30%, citations (research influence) - 27.5%, international outlook (staff, students and research) - 7.5% per cent and industry income (innovation) - 5%.

The THE Ranking uses 13 calibrated performance indicators to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons, and all data are independently audited by professional services firm.