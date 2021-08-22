VIT features in Shanghai Ranking among world universities

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been ranked between 801 and 900 among world universities in the 2021 Shanghai Ranking, which is also known as Shanghai ARWU (Academic Ranking of World Universities).

According to a press release, the Shanghai Ranking has published a list of 1,000 top universities of the world this year where 14 Indian universities from India have made it in the list. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has been listed in the 401-500 bracket globally while it tops the list of Indian universities. As per the Shanghai Ranking website, VIT is the only private institution of India which has made it to the list this year. VIT has been ranked by the Shanghai Ranking since 2019, the release said.

The ranking is based on research publications in top quality journals, highly cited researchers, top rated international awards and prizes. Shanghai Ranking is recognized by the Government of India as one of the ranking agencies for Institution of Eminence (IoEs).

VIT Chancellor, Dr. G. Viswanathan said, “This is because of the hard work and quality maintained by our faculty members, research scholars and UG and PG students in teaching and research.”