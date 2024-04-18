VIT Engineering Entrance Exam to be held from April 19 to 30

April 18, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - VELLORE

The VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE), the entrance examination conducted by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) for admission to B.Tech. programmes at the VIT Group of Institutions — VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-AP (Amaravati) and VIT-Bhopal, will be held from April 19 to 30.

According to a press release, the examinations will be conducted as proctored computer-based tests in 125 cities in the country and in six cities abroad: Dubai, Muscat, Qatar, Kuwait, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

The results will be available tentatively on May 3 on www.vit.ac.in and on the same day, the online counselling process will begin.

Applicants within one lakh ranks are eligible to participate in the counselling for admission to B. Tech. programmes of all campuses of VIT—Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati and Bhopal. The rank-wise schedule of counselling for filling of choices is: Phase 1 for Ranks 1-20,000 on May 7-8; Phase 2 for ranks 20,001 -45,000 on May 18-19; Phase 3 for ranks 45,001- 70,000 on May 29-30 and Phase 4 for ranks 70,001-1,00,000 on June 9-10.

Applicants of ranks above one lakh are eligible only for VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal. The counseling for them will be conducted on June 20 - 21. The classes are likely to commence from the second week of July 2024.’

VIT encourages applicants to offer a maximum number of choices during the online counselling process to ensure allotment in their preferred programmes, the press release said.

Under the G V School Development Programme (GVSDP), candidates with VITEEE ranks 1 to 10 will be given 100 percent tuition fee waivers for all four years; 11 to 50 will be given 75 percent tuition fee waivers; those with ranks 51 to 100 will get 50 percent tuition fee waivers and candidates in ranks 101 to 500 would be given 25 percent tuition fee waivers.

Besides, district toppers (one boy and one girl) in all the districts of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh who are studying in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 percent fee waivers and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme, the release said.