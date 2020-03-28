Tamil Nadu

VIT donates ₹1.25 crore to CMPRF

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Saturday contributed ₹1.25 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The demand draft for ₹1.25 crore was handed over to the Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram on Saturday.

VIT founder and chancellor G. Viswanathan said the amount was one day salary donated by faculty and staff of Vellore Institute of Technology (Vellore and Chennai campuses) and the contribution made by the management of VIT. Mr. Viswanathan said that VIT would extend all necessary help to the government in its fight against COVID-19.

