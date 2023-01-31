Virtual reality training content launched for footwear and leather sector

January 31, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Leather Sector Skill Council (LSSC) on Monday launched the Virtual Reality (VR) training content for the footwear and leather sector under its Skill Certification Assessment for Leather Employees Industry 4.0 (SCALE Ind 4.0) platform.

The SCALE Ind 4.0 is the platform created by LSSC to introduce Industry 4.0 practices in the footwear and leather sector as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the sector a highly competitive one in the global markets by transforming the factories into smart factories and contribute to making India the skill capital of the world, according to a release.

At an event organised in Chennai, Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi IAS (retd), Chairman of the National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET) launched the VR training content modules for computerized stitching machine and tannery drum operations.

P. R. Aqeel Ahmed, Chairman-LSSC, Sanjay Leekha, Chairman-Council for Leather Exports, Mr. Habib Hussain, Chairman-Central Leather Research Institute, Mr. Selvam, IAS, Executive Director-Council for Leather Exports, K.R. Vijayan, Chairman, Indian Footwear and Leather Manufacturers Exports Association, Prof. N. Ramesh Babu, Secretary-Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre(AMTDC) – IIT Madras, and Mr. Rajesh Rathnam, CEO-LSSC were present.

LSSC also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Development Centre (AMTDC) at IIT Madras.

The objective of the MoU is to enable transformation of the existing factories in the footwear and leather sector into smart factories through technology interventions such as usage of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), RFID based production line automation, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), 3D printing, image processing based quality assurance backed by Artificial Intelligence among others.