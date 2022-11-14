  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Viral video of ruckus at Tamil Nadu women’s colleges shared with communal spin

Clip shows Muslim men harassing Hindu women, claims Facebook post; but The Hindu found that none of the accused were Muslims

November 14, 2022 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Anirudh Parthasarathy
A screengrab from the video.

A screengrab from the video.

A video of groups of men engaging in eve-teasing and assault has gone viral on social media with the claim that it shows Muslim men harassing Hindu women in Tamil Nadu.

The video, posted on Facebook, appears to be a juxtaposition of several clips, and shows bike-borne men harassing a group of women, creating a ruckus in public and engaging in a heated exchange with a man, who is subsequently assaulted.

Similar posts are doing the rounds on Twitter as well.

While the ruckus did take place, The Hindu found that there was no communal angle to these incidents, as none of the accused were Muslims.

A reverse image search revealed that the video was a combination of visuals from two separate incidents at two women’s colleges in Madurai.

Our correspondent S. Sundar reached out to the Madurai police, who confirmed that the video showed two different incidents, and that none of the accused were Muslims in either of these cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madurai North, N. Mohanraj, told The Hindu that the first incident took place at Lady Doak College near Tallakulam on October 30, when a group of youth who were in the area to participate in the Muthuramalinga Thevar Guru Puja created a ruckus. The Tallakulam police have arrested 11 accused in connection with the case.

ALSO READ
Parents of uncouth youth to be given counselling

The other incident took place at Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women, Goripalayam, on November 2, when a few youth who were part of a funeral procession caused a nuisance by honking horns and shouting while students were leaving the premises. When a parent, P. Senthamizh Pandian, questioned their behaviour, the youth, who were in an inebriated state, assaulted him. The Sellur police have arrested 6 out of the 8 accused, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Mr. Mohanraj clarified that none of the accused belonged to the Muslim community.

Fact check: Misleading

Related Topics

Fact Check / crime / law enforcement

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.