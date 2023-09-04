HamberMenu
Vinayaka idols made of biodegradable material alone should be immersed in waterbodies, says TNPCB

The pollution control board has appealed to the artisans to use only eco-friendly water-based, biodegradable and non-toxic natural dyes for painting the idols

September 04, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vinayaka idols brought from Andhra Pradesh kept for sale at Kosapet in Chennai on Monday.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has said only Vinayaka idols made of natural, biodegradable, eco-friendly material such as traditional virtuous clay and mud should be immersed in waterbodies.

In its guidelines issued ahead of the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival on September 18, the TNPCB has discouraged immersion of idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP), plastic, and thermocol (polystyrene). 

R. Kannan, Member-Secretary, TNPCB, said in a release that idols made of single-use plastics and thermocol material are strictly prohibited and only eco-friendly material such as as straw structure should be used in making idols or decoration of idols, pandals, tazias in order to prevent pollution in waterbodies.

“Only dried flower components, straw may be used for making ornaments of idols and natural resins of trees may be used as a shining material for making idols attractive,” the advisory said. 

The TNPCB urged artisans to use eco-friendly water-based, bio-degradable and non-toxic natural dyes for painting the idols, instead of toxic chemical dyes and oil paints. “For beautification of idols, removable and washable decorative clothes made only with natural materials and natural dyes shall be used in place of disposable material containing paints and other toxic chemicals,” it said.

Further, TNPCB said the idols are to be immersed only in the places notified for each district by the district administration. The guidelines can be accessed at www.tnpcb.gov.in

