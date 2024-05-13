GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villupuram resident cheated of ₹73.50 lakh in online investment fraud

Published - May 13, 2024 12:21 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 71-year-old resident of Villupuram allegedly lost a whopping ₹73.50 lakh after he invested the money in an online trading platform.

According to the Cyber Crime police, the complainant, Ramamoorthy, a farmer, received a message from an unknown number claiming to be that of an investment firm in March. It had a link to join a WhatsApp group. After joining the group, the complainant transferred ₹73.50 lakh to an account number in multiple transactions from March to April 16.

After not getting the promised returns, he lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

