Villupuram DIG tests positive for COVID-19

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home isolation.

Police sources said that a staff member, who works at the office of the DIG had tested positive for Coronavirus. Mr. Pandian underwent a swab test at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) on Wednesday. The DIG, on confirmation of the test being positive, went into home isolation.

People who came into contact with the DIG were quarantined. The DIG’s office is closed, and it will be fumigated, an official said.