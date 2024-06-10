GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vikravandi bypoll | Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Villupuram district

The Election Commission has appointed M. Chandrasekar, District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer as the Returning Officer for the bypoll that is scheduled to be held on July 10

Published - June 10, 2024 04:24 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Posters and graffitti related to political parties being removed from government building walls as part of the Model Code of Conduct. File photograph

Posters and graffitti related to political parties being removed from government building walls as part of the Model Code of Conduct. File photograph | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force with immediate effect in Villupuram district following the announcement of the byelections to be held for the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, Collector C. Palani said.

As per an Election Commission of India (ECI) notification, the bypoll is scheduled to be held on July 10, and counting of votes will take place on July 14.

The Election Commission has appointed M. Chandrasekar, District Supply and Consumer Protection Officer as the Returning Officer for Vikravandi Assembly constituency.

The District Administration has appointed three flying squads and three static surveillance teams for each of the seven Assembly constituencies in Villupuram district.

Each team headed by an official of the rank of Executive Magistrate would perform round-the-clock monitoring of poll violations. Accounting and video surveillance teams have been constituted as well. The surveillance teams would comprise videographers and audit personnel while police personnel and officers would constitute the flying squads.

Helpline

A voter’s helpline has been set up and information on polling booths can be obtained by dialling 1950.

As per the final electoral roll, the total number of voters in Vikravandi is 2,34,173 — 1,15,749 men, 1,18,393 women, and 31 persons of the third gender.

