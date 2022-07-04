Vice-President leaves Chennai
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu wound up his visit to Chennai on Sunday. Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal and senior officials saw him off at the airport.
Ends
