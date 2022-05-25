Tamil Nadu

Vice President arrives in Chennai

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Chennai on Wednesday. Governor R.N. Ravi, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu received him at the airport.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
politics
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2022 7:27:32 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vice-president-arrives-in-chennai/article65460446.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY