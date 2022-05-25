Vice President arrives in Chennai

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 19:23 IST

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu arrived in Chennai on Wednesday. Governor R.N. Ravi, Minister for Environment, Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan and Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu received him at the airport.