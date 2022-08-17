Vice-Chancellors appointed to three varsities

The appointments are to State varsities in Tirunelveli, Karaikudi and Vellore

The appointments are to State varsities in Tirunelveli, Karaikudi and Vellore

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday appointed Vice-Chancellors to three State universities - Alagappa University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University and Tiruvalluvar University - for a period of three years, with effect from the date of their assumption of office.

G. Ravi, who has been appointed Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has over 27 years of teaching and research experience and seven years of administrative experience.

He has served as Dean, Industry and Consultancy; Chairperson, School of Physical Sciences; Head, Department of Physics; Director, IQAC; and Chairman of various boards at the university.

He has executed eight sponsored research projects worth ₹1.54 crore and published around 400 research articles in scopus indexed journals. He has a total of 6,800 citations. He has presented 363 papers in international and national conferences, and holds eight patents.

The National Institute for Socio Economic Development, Bengaluru, presented him the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam lifetime achievement award in 2021. He has served as honorary guest professor and visiting professor of Shizuoka University, Japan.

An elected Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry, London, and Fellow, Academy of Sciences, Chennai, he was also JSPS Fellow selected by the Indian and Japanese governments and performed PDF at National Institute for Material Sciences (NIMS), Japan.

Mr. Ravi has won 22 national and international awards, and has received a Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) degree from Alagappa University. He has guided 25 Ph.D. scholars, and underwent leadership training under LEAP, GOI at Monash University, Australia.

N. Chandrasekar, who has been appointed V-C of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, has over 35 years of teaching and research experience and 17 years of administrative experience.

He has served as Dean of Research in the university, besides Dean of Faculty of Ocean Science and Technology in Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies.

He won the Indo-Hungarian Educational Exchange Fellowship, awarded by UGC in 2011-2012; the William Goldsmith Award by the Association of Geo-Sciences for International Development (AGID), Brazil, in 1994; the Indian Geophysical Union Fellowship Award by IGU-CSIR in 2014; and the S.R. Basu Memorial Lecture Award of the Indian Institute of Geomorphology in 2015.

He was the principal investigator for 25 research projects worth ₹7.27 crore, funded by DST, CSIR and UGC. He has a total of 6,448 citations and a ‘h’ Index of 38. He has guided 21 Ph.D. scholars.

T. Arumugam, who has been appointed V-C of Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, has served as Faculty Dean, Horticulture College and Research Institute, Periyakulam. He has about 32 years of teaching and research experience and 11 years of administrative experience.

Currently, he is serving as Head, Department of Horticulture, Agricultural College Research Institute, Killikulam. He has released 11 crop varieties and 16 technologies and commercialised two products. He has presented 35 research papers at international conferences and published 180 papers in national and international journals. He has published 22 books and guided eight Ph.D. and two post-doctoral research scholars. He has executed 14 sponsored research projects worth ₹15.56 crore. The International Moringa Research Organisation, Canada, awarded him the Moringa Scientist Award in 2020-2021. He was conferred an honorary Fellowship of Research Board of Advisors in American Biographical Institute in 2003.