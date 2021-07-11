Tamil Nadu

Veteran actor Ramakrishnan no more

S. Ramakrishnan   | Photo Credit: Anirudh

Actor S. Ramakrishnan, who had starred in several Tamil serials and stage plays, died in the city on Friday. He was 71 and is survived by three sons.

Ramakrishnan, who was known as ‘Ramki’ among his colleagues and friends, began his career by starring in small roles in plays staged at the Egmore Fine Arts Centre and subsequently, went on to act in over 3,000 plays spanning over 50 years.

He also acted in several Tamil serials and his notable appearances were in Anandam, Cho’s Enge Brahmanan, Flight 172, Roja, Vazhkai, and Surya Vamsam, among other shows. Ramakrishnan also acted in films including Super Deluxe, Bhagawathi, Bharati and Bala.

He was employed in the city civil court and owing to his love and passion for acting, kept taking up roles in dramas and TV shows.

His brother, ‘Mudhra’ Bhaskar, said he had also written several plays and shot a documentary called ‘Nawabilirundu Naveenamvarai’ on veteran stage artistes.


