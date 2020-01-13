Tamil Nadu

Venkaiah Naidu meets Prince of Arcot

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visiting the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal on Sunday.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visiting the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal on Sunday.  

Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal here. He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Speaking at a reception organised for him, the Vice-President stressed the need for the nation to promote secularism and peaceful coexistence of all citizens of the country, a statement issued by Amir Mahal said.

Expressing happiness over the services of the Prince of Arcot for the welfare of all citizens, Mr. Naidu urged people to work for the upliftment of the country.

The Prince recalled how his great ancestors, as independent and sovereign rulers, maintained perfect harmony among people of different faiths.

The dignitaries who attended the reception included Chief Justice of Madras High Court Justice A.P. Sahi, former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi, former Governor of Odisha M.M. Rajendran, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, A.K. Viswanathan, Chairman, The Hindu Group of Publications, N. Ram and Chairman, Apollo Hospitals, Prathap C. Reddy.

