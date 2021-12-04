Tamil Nadu

Vellore sees 14 new cases of COVID-19

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore reached 50,244 with 14 new cases being reported on December 4.

While a total 48,947 have been discharged, the active cases stood at 156. The death toll is 1,141.

In Ranipet, four cases were reported, and the total stood at 43,579. In Tirupattur, a single case was reported on Saturday and the total cases stood at 29,396.

In Tiruvannamalai, the number of new cases was three, taking the total to 55,209. Out of this, 54,492 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stood at 47.


