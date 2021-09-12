Tamil Nadu

Vellore reports 22 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,028 with 22 new cases reported on Saturday.

While a total 47,718 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stands at 196. The district's death toll is 1,114.

In Ranipet district, 19 cases were reported positive and the total tally stood at 42,741. In Tirupattur district, 6 new cases were reported on Saturday and the total number of positive cases stood at 28,699.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 35, taking the total number of cases to 53,727. Out of this, 52,702 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 368.


