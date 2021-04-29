Vellore records 366 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 26,169 with 366 new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 23,346 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 2,441. The district's death toll is 382.

In Ranipet district, 311 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 19,984.

In Tirupattur district, 107 new cases were reported and the tally of positive cases stood at 9,666.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 197 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases in the district to 23,371.

Out of this, 21,029 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 2,042.