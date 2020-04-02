Vellore police thwart attempt to shift people in ambulance

Police prevented the transportation of six people from other States to their home in an ambulance on Tuesday night. They intercepted an ambulance near Viruthampattu in Katpadi and shifted six people to the lodging houses in Vellore.
Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar and Katpadi DSP Duraipandi were conducting vehicle checks at Viruthamapattu. An ambulance bearing West Bengal registration was stopped by the police team. There were six occupants besides the driver. Since the occupants were from other States police grew suspicious about them. After a brief inquiry they were identified as residents of lodges in Kagithapattarai and Babu Rao Street.
Police sent them back to the respective lodges in police van and advised them not to defy the curfew. Mr. Praveshkumar assured them of all help and asked them to contact the helpline numbers to provide assistance. Further investigation is on.
