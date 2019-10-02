Vellore pays tribute to the Mahatma on his birth anniversary

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram and other officials paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151 birth anniversary on Wednesday.

At Kammavanpet near Vellore, residents and social activists recalled the Mahatma’s sacrifice to get Independence to India and apart from unfurling the national flag, planted 1000 palm saplings on the lake bed.

A sale of cotton and khadi cloth was inaugurated at Khadi and Handicrafts retail showroom on Arcot Road in Vellore. Mr. Shanmuga Sundram also inaugurated a rally by school students with the message ‘Avoid use of Plastics’ at Vellore old bus stand. Vellore City Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian participated.

Rally by India post

The Vellore Division of the Department of Posts organised a silent march in remembrance of the Mahatma. Inspector of Police from Vellore South station, Ramachandran, and sub-inspector, Praveen Kumar led the rally starting from Vellore Head Post Office (HPO) up to Arni Road signal.

Members of Vellore postal division carry out a silent procession to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth Anniversary. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Mr. Ramachandran planted tree saplings inside the post office campus. P. Komalkumar, Superintendent of Post Offices, Vellore Division, gave a presentation on water management and conservation, which he said would help future generations.