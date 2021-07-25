Vellore museum organises webinar on town’s history

Museums across State have been conducting sessions daily

The District Museum in Vellore organised a two-hour webinar session recently for students in various disciplines like history, archaeology and anthropology from neighbouring districts like Salem, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai and Ranipet on the history of Vellore and the museum’s artefact collection.

According to museum officials, the webinar was focused on temple architecture in Tamil Nadu, especially in excavated site museums like Arcot, Dharmapuri, Erode, Poompuhar and Thanjavur of the State Archaeology Department.

The 13 district museums, which belong to the Department of Museums, which had been organising daily webinars since July 12.

The museums organise such webinars on specific topics for students across the State. “A webinar has two sessions, the first one dealing about the history of the district museum that coordinates the session and the second, a discussion on selected topics for the webinar,” said K. Saravanan, Curator, Vellore District Museum.

Formed in September 1985, the Vellore Museum is located inside the Fort with rich collections in sections like art, archaeology, anthropology, geology, botany and zoology. The museum has 3,583 exhibits, both displayed and preserved, officials of the museum said.