Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs six new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 20,962 with six new cases reported on Thursday.

While a total of 20,565 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 47.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,220. In Tirupattur district, one case was reported on Thursday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,631.

In Tiruvannamalai district, one new case was reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,473. Of this, 19,165 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 24.

