Tamil Nadu

Vellore logs 3 fresh cases of COVID-19

Vellore reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the district to 58,047. With 56,836 persons having been discharged overall, the district has 48 active cases.

Ranipet reported 18 fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,184. Two fresh cases were reported in Tirupattur, with the total number of cases in the district going up to 36,062.

In Tiruvannamalai, five fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,227. Out of this, 67,513 have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 29.


