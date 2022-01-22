Vellore logs 197 fresh COVID cases

Ranipet recorded 484, Tirupattur 434 and Tiruvannamalai 592

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 55,396 with 197 fresh cases reported on January 22. With a total of 52,281 having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at 1,963. The district’s overall toll is 1152.

In Ranipet district, 484 fresh infections were reported and the overall tally of cases stood at 48,513. Tirupattur reported 434 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the number of cases recorded to date to 32,367.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 592 fresh cases were reported. The total number of cases in the district increased to 60,365, of which 56,680 have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 3,008.