Vellore logs 16 fresh infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 50,210 with 16 new cases reported on Wednesday. While 48,911 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 158.

In Ranipet district, three cases were reported positive and the tally stood at 43,561. In Tirupattur district, one case was reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,394.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases stood at 4, taking the total number of cases to 55,192. Out of these, 54,469 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 53.