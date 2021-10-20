Vellore logs 15 new cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 49,686 with 15 new cases reported on Tuesday. While 48,356 persons have been discharged, the number of active cases stands at 201.

In Ranipet district, 12 cases were reported positive and the total stood at 43,318. In Tirupattur district, eight new cases were reported on Tuesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 29,216.

In Tiruvannamalai district, the number of new cases was 21, taking the total number of cases to 54,750. Out of this, 53,871 persons have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 212.