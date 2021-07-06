Tamil Nadu

Vellore district records 45 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 47,183 with 45 new cases reported on Tuesday.

While a total of 45,662 patients have been discharged, the active cases stand at 460.

The cummulative death toll is 1,061.

In Ranipet district, 55 cases were reported, taking the total to 41,238. In Tirupathur district, 20 new cases took the total to 27,698.

In Tiruvannamalai district, 115 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 50,236.

Of them, 48,372 cases have been discharged, and the number of active cases stands at 1,253.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2021 11:05:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vellore-district-records-45-fresh-covid-19-cases/article35179930.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY