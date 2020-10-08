Vehicle registrations in TN up 17.18% in September, first positive growth since lockdown

Passenger vehicle registrations are up 10%, to 15,480 units in September 2020 from 14,073 units in September 2019

Vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu rose 17.18% to 1,70,160 units in September 2020 from 1,45,216 units in the same month last year, according to The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Vehicle registrations are used as one of the indicators of economic activity. This is the first time the registrations have shown positive growth since the lockdown to curb COVID-19 was imposed in March 2020. In September. more relaxations were allowed. Except for three-wheelers, all other segments have seen a recovery in September 2020.

Tractor registrations continued to be robust. In September 2020, new tractor registrations increased 92.52% to 3,731units from 1,938 units in September 2019. Tractor registrations had increased 73.24% to 2,292 units in August 2020 from 1,323 units in the same period last year. In July, tractor registrations had increased 59.32%.

Two-wheeler registrations in Tamil Nadu increased 19.87% to 1,43,990 in September 2020 from 1,20,117 in the same month last year. Two-wheeler registrations had declined 17.94% and 35.67% in August and July respectively.

Passenger vehicle registrations were up 10% to 15,480 units in September 2020 from 14,073 units in September 2019. The category saw its registration decline 28.57% in August and 46.88% in July.

Commercial vehicle registrations were down 4.30% to 5,325 units in September 2020 from 5,564 in September 2019. They have recovered from a 37.21% decline in August and 70.93% drop in July.

Three-wheeler registrations continued their sharp decline. In September 2020, the registration dropped 53.63% to 1,634 units from 3,524 units in the same period last year. Three-wheeler registrations had fallen 81.98% in August and 86.74% in July 2020 respectively.

The performance of this sector during the upcoming festive season, will be a key thing to watch out for.