Veeramani questions Kotecha’s appointment

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Monday raised concerns over the appointment of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha as AYUSH’s Secretary, insinuating that he had the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Mr. Kotecha recently courted controversy when he asked non-Hindi knowing delegates to leave an AYUSH national conference after they urged him to speak in English instead of Hindi.

In a statement, Mr. Veeramani asked if primary membership in the RSS was the eligibility to be appointed to key posts in the Central government institutions.

“Be it in Election Commission or as Vice-Chancellors in central universities, it seems like being a card carrying member of RSS is the main eligibility to be appointed to key posts,” he alleged.