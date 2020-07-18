Vedanta seeks nod for maintenance work at smelting plant

Vedanta Limited has approached the Madras High Court seeking permission to carry out essential maintenance work at its Thoothukudi Sterlite copper smelting plant, which has remained sealed since May 28, 2018, until the court pronounces its verdict on cases challenging the permanent closure of the plant.
In an additional affidavit filed in the court on Thursday, the company alleged that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as well as the district administration had failed to maintain the plant and machinery properly, as assured to the court, and such indifference had caused grave threat to the structural stability of the plant.
Vedanta said that regular maintenance of such plants was highly essential not just for their upkeep but also to prevent environmental hazards.
Orders challenged
The company pointed out that it had filed a batch of writ petitions in the High Court last year, challenging different orders passed by the State government and the TNPCB refusing the renewal of consent to operate the plant, ordering disconnection of power supply and deciding to seal the entire plant.
Though the hearing was completed on January 8 and the judgment was reserved, the officials failed to maintain the plant.
Estimating that 750 personnel would be required to undertake maintenance activities, the company urged the court to grant permission only for such activities. It gave an undertaking that it would not commence regular operations without the express leave of the court if such an interim permission was granted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath