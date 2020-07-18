Vedanta seeks nod for maintenance work at smelting plant

Vedanta Limited has approached the Madras High Court seeking permission to carry out essential maintenance work at its Thoothukudi Sterlite copper smelting plant, which has remained sealed since May 28, 2018, until the court pronounces its verdict on cases challenging the permanent closure of the plant.

In an additional affidavit filed in the court on Thursday, the company alleged that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) as well as the district administration had failed to maintain the plant and machinery properly, as assured to the court, and such indifference had caused grave threat to the structural stability of the plant.

Vedanta said that regular maintenance of such plants was highly essential not just for their upkeep but also to prevent environmental hazards.

Orders challenged

The company pointed out that it had filed a batch of writ petitions in the High Court last year, challenging different orders passed by the State government and the TNPCB refusing the renewal of consent to operate the plant, ordering disconnection of power supply and deciding to seal the entire plant.

Though the hearing was completed on January 8 and the judgment was reserved, the officials failed to maintain the plant.

Estimating that 750 personnel would be required to undertake maintenance activities, the company urged the court to grant permission only for such activities. It gave an undertaking that it would not commence regular operations without the express leave of the court if such an interim permission was granted.