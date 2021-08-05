Tamil Nadu

VCK expresses concern over non-Tamils applying for V-C post at Alagappa University

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday claimed that a large number of candidates from other states have applied for the post of Vice-Chancellor in Alagappa University.

“Particularly many candidates from Uttar Pradesh have applied for the post. Do they know how to write and speak Tamil? On what confidence have they applied for the post?” he asked.

In a statement, Dr. Thirumavalavan alleged that such a situation has been caused due to Tamil Nadu Governor ignoring the recommendations made by the previous AIADMK government (on VC posts).

Dr. Thirumavalavan said that non-Tamils should not be appointed as Vice- Chancellor of Universities in Tamil Nadu. Only the State government should select the Vice-Chancellors and the Governor should approve it. The State government should use its autonomy fully, he demanded.


