On Tamil Nadu Day, VCK demands separate flag for Tamil Nadu

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday demanded that Tamil Nadu have an official flag similar to that of neighbouring state of Karnataka.
Welcoming the State Government’s decision to celebrate ‘Tamil Nadu Day’, he said that the contributions of Congressman Thyagi Sankaralinganar, who began a fast-unto-death demanding that the erstwhile Madras State be renamed Tamil Nadu and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s first Chief Minister C. N. Annadurai who ensured that the State was renamed Tamil Nadu should not be forgotten.
“This should not merely become an empty celebration. The democratic forces must come together to enhance our language, ethnic identities and the land and remove all those that divide us as people – caste, religious differences,” said Mr Thirumavalavan.
