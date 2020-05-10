Tamil Nadu

VCK condemns Centre’s guidelines on COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms

‘The government has not utilised the lockdown period well to contain the disease and was now playing with people’s life’

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday condemned the Union Ministry’s revised discharge policy, according to which COVID-19 positive cases with mild symptoms can be managed without hospitalisation.

In a statement, he urged the Centre to immediately take back the revised policy and also said Tamil Nadu government should not adopt the policy which would lead to a higher number of cases.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said if people are sent home without confirming whether they are completely cured, it would lead to spread of the virus. He also pointed out that non-availability of sufficient hospital beds and testing kits was the reason for the move and it showed the Central government’s careless attitude towards people.

The government has not utilised the lockdown period well to contain the disease and was now playing with people’s life, Mr.Thirumavalavan charged.

Coronavirus
