Tamil Nadu

Vasan calls for speedy justice in Pudukottai minor girl rape case

The Tamil Maanila Congress president said the investigation should be concluded fast and the guilty must be punished

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Friday expressed shock and concern over the incident of alleged rape and murder of a minor child in Pudukottai.

In a statement, he said the guilty must be punished and the investigation should be concluded fast.

Mr. Vasan said that such incidents are increasing across districts and it is concerning that there is no safety for women across age groups. He also called for severe laws and punishments to put a full-stop to such incidents.

Mr. Vasan said the judgement not be delayed in this case, and the verdict should be a lesson for all wrong-doers. He also extended his condolences to the parents and family members of the child.

