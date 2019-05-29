Varsity gives students two more chances

The Anna University Syndicate has decided to give students of the 2001-2003 batch of affiliated colleges and those of the 2000 batch of the university two chances to complete their course work.

At a meeting held on May 9, the Syndicate resolved that students who have exhausted their permitted maximum period (as per their respective regulations) to appear for their examinations may, as a special case on humanitarian grounds, appear during November/December 2019 and April/May 2020. However, this will be the final chance for the students, the university said.

The students have been divided into two categories: those of university departments admitted on or after the academic year 2000 (both UG and PG under full time and part-time mode) and students of affiliated colleges of the varsity admitted to the academic year 2001-2002 (3rd semester onwards). They include students transferred from State universities. The university will provide details on its portal by June second week.

A separate notification would be published for the university department students by the Additional Controller of Examination and for students of the autonomous institutions by the Controller of Examinations of the respective autonomous institutions, according to the Registrar.