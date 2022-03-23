Vanathi Srinivasan lauds Budget announcements, even as Annamalai calls for protest against it

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vanathi Srinivasan on Wednesday lauded a few aspects of the Tamil Nadu Budget and the Agriculture Budget in the State Assembly. Her comments came even as her party State president K. Annamalai has announced a massive protest against the Budget on March 25 (Thursday).

Speaking during the debate on the Budget in the Assembly, Ms. Vanathi said she welcomed a few aspects of the Budget including the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. She said training should be provided to aspirants on various skills.

Responding, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the scheme covered a large number of fields.

Ms. Vanathi also welcomed the announcement on the construction of an integrated training centre for social empowerment in Chengalpattu district.

Mr. Annamalai has called for a protest against the Budget on March 25, claiming that the DMK had not fulfilled its election promises among other announcements.