Vaiko urges T.N. to obtain injunction against A.P.’s check dam proposal across Palar river

February 26, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDMK founder Vaiko on Monday, February 26, 2024, urged the Tamil Nadu government to obtain an injunction in the Supreme Court to restrain the Andhra Pradesh government from going ahead with its proposal to construct a check dam across the Palar river. He further insisted that the T.N. government take steps to ensure that the proposal was eventually dropped.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko referred to the statement by Andhra Pradesh’s Forest Minister about the proposal to construct a check dam across the Palar at Reddikuppam, which said A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was set to inaugurate the work in this regard.

Mr. Vaiko, a Rajya Sabha MP, contended that this proposal went against the water-sharing agreement signed between the Mysore and the Madras States in 1892 and further argued that this proposal should not be taken further, as it would affect the environment. “The Supreme Court has also granted a stay in the construction of a dam in the elephant corridor in Ganesapuram,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko further said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laying the foundation stone for this proposal went against the order of the Supreme Court. “If a check dam is constructed across the Palar, water resources in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu would be severely affected,” he pointed out.