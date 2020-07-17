Vaiko slams desecration of Periyar statue in Coimbatore

MDMK chief Vaiko on Friday strongly condemned the act of some miscreants desecrating a statue of Periyar by pouring saffron paint on it, in Sundarapuram, Coimbatore.

In a statement, he pointed out that in recent times the incidents of the desecration of Periyar statues had increased under the AIADMK rule. Mr. Vaiko demanded that those found guilty be arrested and given severe punishment.

He pointed out that Periyar’s hard work is the reason for Tamil Nadu being known as a pioneer for social justice, communal harmony and women’s rights, among other aspects, a fact which even his enemies would acknowledge.

Mr. Vaiko also urged the State government to take measures to prevent such incidents and also safeguard the statues of all leaders.