Vaiko condemns Tangedco’s move

MDMK general secretary Vaiko has condemned the selection of 36 candidates from outside the State for Assistant Engineer (AE) posts in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

Tangedco had conducted written test and personal interview through Anna University, where 300 assistant engineers were selected through direct recruitment.

When more than 90 lakh graduates have registered in the employment exchange and were are waiting for job opportunities in the State, the allotment of 12% of assistant engineer posts to candidates from other States such as Karnataka, Andhra, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, was a deplorable act, said Mr. Vaiko in a release.

He faulted Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for bringing a change in the Recruitment Act in 2016 whereby not only candidates from other States were eligible but also candidates from nearby countries including Bhutan, Pakistan and Nepal, could be recruited.

Mr. Vaiko, citing the example of States of Madhya Madhra Pradesh and Karnataka where only people persons from that State could be recruited, wanted the Tamil Nadu government also to bring such an Act to protect the interests of the people of the State.