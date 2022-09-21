Tamil Nadu

Vaiko asks Centre to secure release of abducted Indians in Myanmar

MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged the Union government to intervene and secure the release of 300 Indian engineers including 60 from Tamil Nadu who have allegedly been abducted and kept in Myawaddy region in Myanmar.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said the abducted Indians were being forced to do illegal activities by their abductors and those refusing were being physically tortured.

He said it was highly condemnable that these Indians were lured with the promise of jobs in Thailand and were instead forced to do illegal activities and tortured.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2022 1:23:19 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/vaiko-asks-centre-to-secure-release-of-abducted-indians-in-myanmar/article65915288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY