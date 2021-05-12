﻿V-C search committee constituted for Annamalai University

The tenure of the present Vice Chancellor, Prof. V. Murugesan, will end on June 2

The State government has constituted a search committee to recommend a set of names to Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit for appointment as Vice Chancellor of Annamalai University.

According to University sources, the Governor’s nominee in the search committee is Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of Indira Gandhi National Open University, New Delhi.

The Annamalai University Syndicate nominee is R. Thirumalaisamy, former Vice Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University and the government nominee is Sm. Ramasamy, former V-C of the Gandhigram Rural Institute.

Sources said that Prof. Nageshwar Rao would be the convenor of the search committee, which would recommend three names to the Governor, who is also the University Chancellor.

The tenure of the present V-C, Prof. V. Murugesan, will end on June 2.