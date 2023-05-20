HamberMenu
Use PRAAPTI portal to upload only monthly bills from generators, not disputed claims, southern power companies request Union Ministry

The Southern Regional Power Committee has written to the Union Ministry of Power asking for disputed claims, non-reconciled bills and bills stemming from court orders, to not be uploaded on to the portal immediately; these should be uploaded only after reconciliation, the Committee has said

May 20, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CHENNAI

Sanjay Vijayakumar
Power distribution companies in the southern region have requested that the PRAAPTI portal, functioning under the Union Ministry of Power, be used only for raising regular monthly bills by power generators. (PRAAPTI stands for Payment Ratification and Analysis in Power Procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators.)

The portal lists the payment dues from State distribution companies to power generators.

The Southern Regional Power Committee (SRPC), on behalf of the southern region, has written to the Union Ministry of Power on the issue. Disputed claims, non-reconciled bills due to a change in law and bills stemming from court orders, not conforming to regulatory provisions and not in line with power purchase provisions need not be uploaded on the portal immediately, it said in the letter.

Such bills may be uploaded only after reconciliation by the regulating entity and distribution companies. An option to upload the nature of the dispute may be provided in the portal, SRPC said. In such cases, the existing 10-day timeline may be extended to a month for checking the correctness and scrutinizing the invoices, and for reconciliation, it said.

SRPC asked the the Union Ministry to consider this request from the southern States.

According to the information on the portal, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has ₹6,138.82 crore in current dues and an overdue of ₹3,546.81 crore as on May 19.

