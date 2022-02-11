Urban local body polls: Restrictions over electoral campaigns eased

Restrictions on road campaigns, cycle rallies have been eased, candidates can campaign between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Candidates contesting in the ordinary polls for urban local bodies across the State can campaign between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said on Friday.

Earlier, the Commission had said that election campaigns could not be undertaken between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. It also removed the restrictions placed earlier on road campaigns, cycle rallies and processions. “District Election Officers have been directed to allow these after prior permission from officials concerned,” the TNSEC said.

Political parties, candidates and the general public must ensure compliance of the precautions to be taken to avoid the spread of COVID-19, it said.

Ordinary elections for 21 Municipal Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 489 Town Panchayats are scheduled on February 19 and the counting of votes is scheduled on February 22.