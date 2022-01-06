Tamil Nadu

‘Upgrade PHCs as COVID-19 care centres’

With the rapid surge in fresh coronavirus infections, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is converting the upgraded primary health centres and community health centres into interim COVID-19 care centres.

Director of Public Health T.S. Selvavinayagam pointed out in a circular that the cases had been increasing throughout Tamil Nadu since December 29.

The number of fresh cases went up to 2,731 on January 4 from 619 on December 28.

The surge also drove up the number of active cases.

Experience from the U.S., the U.K. and France suggested that the number of active cases during peak period might be three to four times that of the previous peak.

A big challenge

The surge could strain the health infrastructure, if not managed systematically, Dr. Selvavinayagam said.

All Deputy Directors of Health Services were told to convert one upgraded primary health centre in each block into an interim COVID-19 care centre.

Patients with mild and moderate infection should be admitted there.

Proper partition should be established between persons with suspected symptoms and confirmed cases.

All antenatal clinic and delivery services should be shifted to the nearest primary health centres, according to the circular.


